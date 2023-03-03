New Update: Death Of NY 14-Year-Old Samantha Humphrey Being Treated As Homicide

The death of a 14-year-old girl from upstate New York whose body was pulled from a river not far from where she disappeared months earlier is officially being treated as a homicide, police confirmed.

In an update on the case Friday, March 3, the Schenectady Police Department said it had received multiple inquiries as to the status of the investigation into Humphrey’s death.

“At this time, we are still awaiting additional results from the autopsy that was performed,” police said. “Though these results may take some time to return, at this time the Schenectady Police Department is treating this as a homicide investigation.”

No other details were released Friday.

Humphrey, a sophomore at Schenectady High School, was last seen alive on Nov. 25, 2022, near the Mohawk River, according to police. After months of fruitless searching by K9 units and dive teams, her body was found in the river on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Investigators did not speculate on a cause of death, and said additional information would be made public once an autopsy was completed.

Humphrey’s mother, Jaclyn Humphrey, revealed on a GoFundMe campaign that the girl sneaked out of their home at around 11 p.m. on the night she disappeared to meet her ex-boyfriend, who was the last person to see her.

A jacket belonging to Humphrey was later found in the river with what appeared to be blood on the hood, her mother said. Schenectady Police have not accused the ex-boyfriend of a crime.

Humphrey's aunt, Kimmy Wall, confirmed that the girl had been found in a Facebook post on Wednesday evening.

"When a (expletive) day becomes an even more terrible day. But at least now there is closure of sorts," Wall said. "We’ve all dreaded this day and here it is."

A memorial service for Humphrey is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Daly Funeral Home in Schenectady, according to her obituary. Relatives said contributions in her name can be made to the Maple Avenue Animal Protective Foundation.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.