New TZB Overturned Tractor-Trailer Among Many Crashes As Nor'easter Arrives

No one was injured during a crash of a tractor-trailer on the new Tappan Zee Bridge shortly after the arrival of the Nor'easter, one of many crashes already reported in the region.

The crash took place during the early morning hours on Monday, Feb. 1, after the tractor-trailer lost control due to the weather conditions in Orangetown, said Trooper Tara McCormick of the New York State Police.

"The weather is only going to get worse as the day continues so we are asking motorists to stay off the roadways if possible and to use caution," she said.

No injuries were reported, but 60 gallons of fuel oil were dumped on the bridge.

The crash is just one of many across the area due to the weather including one on the Taconic State Parkway in Yorktown; on Route 218 in the Town of Highlands, and another on I-84 in Port Jervis.

The new Tappan Zee Bridge's official name is the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. The old Tappan Zee Bridge's official name was the Gov. Malcolm Wilson Bridge.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.