New Suspect From Hudson Valley Nabbed In Connection To Jan. 6 Insurrection

A man arrested in the Hudson Valley over the summer for an alleged robbery is now facing charges for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.

In June, Anthony Vuksanaj, a Putnam County resident, was arrested in Westchester for his role in a robbery, which led investigators to his cellphone, which was present during the Jan. 6 riot, according to court records.

This week, the 52-year-old was arrested by federal officials in his Mahopac home in the town of Carmel, in advance of his appearance in White Plains federal court on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Vuksanaj becomes the latest in the Hudson Valley to be charged for his role in the riot.

Specifically, Vuksanaj was charged with:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds;

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds;

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol buiding;

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to the FBI, Vuksanaj was identified as a suspect in the insurrection following his arrest on Sunday, June 6 for first-degree robbery in connection to an alleged knifepoint robbery in Mount Vernon.

During that investigation, a forensics search of his phone determined that on Jan. 6 it had been used both on the grounds and inside the US Capitol. Vuksanaj was also caught on camera by a journalist on the day of the riot and on surveillance video from inside the building.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.