Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

New Rockland Measles Exposure Site Announced

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Health officials announced that the Auction Mart in Monsey was the latest measles exposure site.
Health officials announced that the Auction Mart in Monsey was the latest measles exposure site. Photo Credit: Google Marps

With the continue measles outbreak in Rockland County, health officials announced a new measles exposure site in the Monsey area.

Officials said on Friday, July 12 there is a chance of exposure to anyone who visited the Auction Mart (Appliance), located at 75 Route 59, Monsey, on Friday, July 5, from 11  a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with a risk of the exposure until 1:30 p.m.

These times reflect the period that the infected individuals were in this area and a two-hour period after they left the area because the virus remains in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours.

As of Thursday, July 11, there were 280 confirmed cases of measles since the outbreak began in October. The department does not provide an individual active number of cases.

To help stem the rise of cases, the health department will be providing free MMR shots at the Rockland County Department of Health, Building A, second-floor clinic area, located at 50 Sanatorium Road in Pomona on the following dates:

  • Mondays; July 15, July 22, and July 29 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Tuesdays; July 16, July 23, and July 30 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Wednesdays; July 17, July 24, and July 31 from 9 - 11:30 a.m.
  • Thursdays; July 18, and July 25 from 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
  • Fridays; July 19, and July 26 from 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

For an evening appointment: Call 845-364-2534 Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Residents can get more information about measles at 888-364-4837.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.