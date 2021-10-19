New Reports Surface Of Underage Migrants Being Flown Into Hudson Valley

Hundreds of more migrants have reportedly been flown into New York airports as part of President Joe Biden’s administration’s efforts to resettle them across the East Coast.

Over the summer, former County Executive and potential gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino first broke the news that undocumented immigrants were being flown in “secret flights” into the Westchester County Airport.

In more recent weeks, planeloads of immigrants have been flown into New York airports, with flights originating from Texas, with at least two planes landing in the middle of the night in Westchester last week, according to the New York Post.

The passengers reportedly landed at 10:49 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, and at 9:52 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16 before getting into buses, with some being shipped to New Jersey and Long Island.

According to reports, as many as 2,000 migrants have been transported through the Westchester County Airport since August, when the news first broke of the “secret flights."

The underage migrants typically arrive carrying backpacks and are transported to multiple locations in the area, including the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Newburgh in Orange County, and Bridgeport and Danbury in Fairfield County, Connecticut.

Current Westchester County Executive George Latimer previously confirmed that the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has been authorizing inbound flights into the airport without making it publicly known.

The flights have been part of a national operation to reunite minors who had been separated from their loved ones.

Latimer said that the HHS operation was part of President Joe Biden’s Office of Refugee Resettlement operation, and not specific to Westchester, as his administration attempts to reunite children under the age of 18 with their families.

