New Recall Issued For Popular Hostess Snack

A popular Hostess snack has been recalled for the second time in a month.

Hostess announced that it is expanding its voluntary recall of “Raspberry Zingers” that could develop mold before the “best by” date.

Newly recalled items:

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack Fresh)

Item UPC (Barcode): 888109110604

Batch: H062424000, H062524000, H062624000, H062724000, H070724000, H070824000, H070924000, H071024000, H071124000, H072124000, H072224000, and H072324000;

Best By Date: 09/07/2020, 09/08/2020, 09/09/2020, 09/10/2020, 09/20/2020, 09/21/2020, 09/22/2020, 09/23/2020, 09/24/2020, 10/04/2020, 10/05/2020, and 10/06/2020.

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi Pack Frozen)

Item UPC (Barcode): 888109110604;

Batch: H062624000, H062724000;

Best By Date: N/A.

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve Fresh)

Item UPC (Barcode): 888109010089;

Batch: H062424000, H062624000, H070724000, H070824000, H072224000, and H072324000;

Best By Date: 09/07/2020, 09/09/2020, 09/20/2020, 09/21/2020, 10/05/2020, 10/06/2020

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single Serve Frozen)

Item UPC (Barcode): 888109010089;

Batch: H062424000, H062524000, H062624000, H070824000, H070924000, H072124000, and H072224000;

Best By Date: N/A.

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve 3-Count Case)

Item UPC (Barcode): 888109010089;

Batch: H062424000, H062624000, H071124000, and H072324000;

Best By Date: 09/07/2020, 09/09/2020, 09/24/2020, and 10/06/2020.

The recall is only for the Raspberry Zingers and does not apply to other Hostess products.

Customers have been instructed not to eat any Raspberry Zingers that match that are subject to recall.

A full refund will be issued if customers return recalled Raspberry Zingers to the store where they bought them, according to the FDA.

Previously recalled items from earlier this month:

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack Fresh)

Item UPC (Barcode): 888109110604;

Batch: H061224000, H061324000, H061424000 and H061524000;

Best By Date: 08/26/2020, 08/27/2020, 08/28/2020 and 08/29/2020.

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack Frozen)

Item UPC (Barcode): 888109110604;

Batch: H061524000;

Best By Date: N/A.

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve Fresh)

Item UPC (Barcode): 888109010089;

Batch: H061224000, H061324000 and H061424000;

Best By Date: 08/26/2020, 08/27/2020 and 08/28/2020.

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve Frozen)

Item UPC (Barcode): 888109010089;

Batch: H061424000 and H061524000;

Best By Date: N/A.

Hostess Raspberry Zinger (Single-Serve Grocery 3-Count)

Item UPC (Barcode): 888109010089;

Batch: H061224000;

Best By Date: 8/26/2020.

The products were sold to mass merchandisers, grocery stores, distributors, dollar and discount stores, and convenience stores throughout the United States.

