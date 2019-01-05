New Rankings: These Are Wealthiest Towns In Rockland County According To Census Data

The median household income in New York is $62,765 -- so how does Rockland County factor in?

According to data from the U.S. Census covering 2013 through 2017 released last month, several area communities have some of the highest earners in the state. The median income in Rockland County was $88,571 -- the highest-earning county in the state.

Here's the median household income across Rockland County (2013 to 2017):

Blauvelt: $126,410

New City: $124,765

Thiells: $122,614

Wesley Hills: $115,250

Congers: $113,333

New Hempstead: $114,205

Tappan: $112,143

Clarkstown: $111,025

Pearl River: $105,897

Valley Cottage: $105,148

Stony Point: $101,630

Click here to find your town.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.