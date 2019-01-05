New Rankings: These Are Wealthiest Towns In Rockland County According To Census Data

The median household income in New York is $62,765 -- so how does Rockland County factor in?
According to data from the U.S. Census covering 2013 through 2017 released last month, several area communities have some of the highest earners in the state. The median income in Rockland County was $88,571 -- the highest-earning county in the state.
Here's the median household income across Rockland County (2013 to 2017):
- Blauvelt: $126,410
- New City: $124,765
- Thiells: $122,614
- Wesley Hills: $115,250
- Congers: $113,333
- New Hempstead: $114,205
- Tappan: $112,143
- Clarkstown: $111,025
- Pearl River: $105,897
- Valley Cottage: $105,148
- Stony Point: $101,630
