New Projected Track Released For Slow-Moving Weekend Storm

A new predicted track has been released by forecasters for a slow-moving storm that will move from west to east over the weekend.

The timing for the storm is late Sunday night, Feb. 12 into Monday morning, Feb. 13.

The latest projected path now has the bulk of the system staying south and not affecting areas farther north and inland, though there could be mixed precipitation in the New York City tristate area, according to the National Weather Service.

But there's still a chance it could bring a touch of snow at the last minute before heading out to sea, according to AccuWeather.com.

"Should rain edge into the I-95 zone of the upper mid-Atlantic and southern New England, just enough chilly air from the strengthening storm could lead to a period of snow at the tail end in these locations from late Sunday night to early Monday," AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist Joseph Bauer said.

Friday, Feb. 10 will have a spring-like feel with high temperatures climbing into the mid 50s on a sunny and breezy day, the National Weather Service said.

As a frontal system exits Friday morning, winds will pick up from the west and could gust up to 30 mph.

Temperatures will take a dip into Friday night with the low falling to the upper 20s to lower 30s, with wind-chill values in the low 20s.

Temperatures will be more seasonable on Saturday, Feb. 11 with a high temperature in the low to mid 40s, a mix of sun and clouds, and wind-chill values about 10 to 15 degrees lower.

With the overnight low falling to around the 32-degree mark, there is a chance for some light snow.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

The current window for possible precipitation from the system is from overnight Sunday into around mid-morning Monday.

