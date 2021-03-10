New, Most Serious Sexual Abuse Accusation Against Cuomo Emerges As Ex-Aide Alleges Groping

A much-younger woman who was summoned to Andrew Cuomo's executive mansion in Albany to fix a problem with his cellphone was aggressively sexually assaulted by the New York governor, according to a brand-new report.

Cuomo, age 63, has now been accused by seven women of inappropriate actions while in office, including several former and now current members of his administration, but this new allegation is the most serious.

The latest report was published Wednesday, March 10 by the Albany Times Union, which said that the woman told him to stop after he allegedly reached under the aide’s blouse and groped her inside the Executive Mansion in Albany.

An independent investigation of the allegations against Cuomo launched by New York Attorney General Letitia James is being led by newly appointed former acting Attorney for the Southern District of New York Attorney Joon Kim and employment lawyer Anne Clark.

Click here to read the Albany Times Union report.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.