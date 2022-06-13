New Monkeypox Cases Confirmed In NY

New monkeypox cases have been identified in New York.

The New York State Department of Health said on Monday, June 13 that the number of confirmed cases this year is 11, with 10 in New York City and one in Sullivan County.

The cases have been confirmed through testing for orthopoxvirus, the department said, adding that "from a public health perspective, it's important to treat these as probable monkeypox cases because":

The monkeypox virus belongs to the orthopoxvirus family;

The rarity of orthopoxvirus, generally;

The presentation of symptoms, in confirmed orthopoxvirus cases, being consistent with monkeypox.

The department said it has alerted New York health care providers so they have information regarding reporting and case testing - which can be performed at the State Health Department's Wadsworth laboratory - should any of their patients present with symptoms consistent with monkeypox.

"Based on the limited information available at this time, the current risk to the general public appears low though we urge New Yorkers to stay informed and vigilant," the department said.

Monkeypox is spread through direct contact with an infected animal or human. Person-to-person transmission is rare and usually happens through open sores, body fluids or large respiratory droplets, according to the department.

Transmission can happen during close contact with infected people or materials used by an infected person, including:

Hugging, kissing and talking closely

Oral, anal and vaginal sex or mutual masturbation

Touching fabrics and objects, such as clothing, bedding, towels or sex toys

According to the CDC, monkeypox presents as a flu-like illness accompanied by:

Swelling of the lymph nodes

Rashes and lesions on the face and body

Fever

Chills

Muscle aches

In addition, the World Health Organization named these other possible symptoms:

Headache

Back pain

Asthenia (profound weakness)

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.