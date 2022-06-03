New Monkeypox Case Identified In NY

Another person has tested positive for monkeypox in New York.

That brings the number of cases in the state to five, with all the cases being in New York City so far.

"We are monitoring the situation and will investigate any other suspected cases," the NYC Department of Health said.

The department said that those who recently traveled to Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada or Central or Western African countries are more likely to have been exposed to monkeypox.

Monkeypox is spread through direct contact with an infected animal or human. Person-to-person transmission is rare and usually happens through open sores, body fluids or large respiratory droplets, according to the department.

Transmission can happen during close contact with infected people or materials used by an infected person, including:

Hugging, kissing and talking closely

Oral, anal and vaginal sex or mutual masturbation

Touching fabrics and objects, such as clothing, bedding, towels or sex toys

According to the CDC, monkeypox presents as a flu-like illness accompanied by:

Swelling of the lymph nodes

Rashes and lesions on the face and body

Fever

Chills

Muscle aches

In addition, the World Health Organization named these other possible symptoms:

Headache

Back pain

Asthenia (profound weakness)

About 550 monkeypox cases have now been confirmed in 12 countries, according to the World Health Organization.

"We don't really know whether it's too late to contain," said the WHO's lead physician on monkeypox Dr. Rosamund Lewis, at a news briefing this week. "What WHO and all member states are trying to do is prevent onward spread."

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

