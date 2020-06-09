Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
New Dunkin' Donuts Location Opens On Stretch Of Route 9W

Christina Coulter
The combined Dunkin' Donuts and Chestnut Market that opened in Marlborough on Friday, Sept. 4 Photo Credit: Town of Marlborough
Inside the new establishment Photo Credit: Town of Marlborough

A new combination gas station/Dunkin' Donuts has opened off a busy stretch of Route 9W.

The old site of the Dickey's Diner located in Ulster County at 1417 Route 9W in Marlborough was repurposed and officially opened to customers on Friday, Sept. 4.

The site consists of a gas station, a Chestnut Market, a drive-thru for Dunkin' Donuts. 

"Thank you [CEO of Chestnut Petroleum] Mickey Jamal for investing in the Town of Marlborough and a  big thanks to our Town Board, Planning Board, ZBA and our Town code enforcement officer for all working together to bring this business to our small town," read a post announcing the opening on the Town of Marlborough's Facebook page.

