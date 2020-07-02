Contact Us
date 2020-07-02
New Details Emerge In Fatal Shooting At Haverstraw Funeral Home

Kathy Reakes
Haverstraw Police are investigating a deadly shooting behind a funeral home.
Haverstraw Police are investigating a deadly shooting behind a funeral home. Video Credit: Courtesy Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Productions

New details have been released after one person was killed and a suspect injured during a shooting at an area funeral home.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6, at the T.J. McGowan Sons Funeral Home at 133 Broadway in Haverstraw, said Haverstraw Police Capt. Martin Lund.

According to Lund, the Haverstraw Police responded to a report of shots fired in the vicinity of the funeral home and found a man armed with a gun in the rear parking lot.

The unidentified man ignored numerous police commands to drop the handgun. Officers deployed a taser and were able to take the man into custody, Lund said.

An investigation revealed that the man,  a former employee of McGowan’s, confronted a current employee in the rear parking lot and allegedly shot the employee multiple times, killing him, Lund said.

A civilian on the scene observed what had occurred and fired his handgun at the suspect, striking him once in the shoulder.

The suspect was transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment.

An investigation is underway.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

