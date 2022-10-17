New Details Emerge After 10-Year-Old Boy Attacked By Black Bear In Connecticut

A 10-year-old Connecticut boy who was injured by a black bear was playing in his grandparent's backyard when the male bear attacked, according to multiple reports.

The attack took place in the Litchfield County town of Morris at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Officers from the state police and DEEP responded and shot the bear, authorities said.

The boy's grandfather, James Butler, of Morris, told the Republican-American of Waterbury, his grandson was playing near a trampoline when the large male bear came out of thick woods near the house and grabbed the boy by the leg, CBS News reported.

Bulter, who uses a wheelchair, said the whole incident was harrowing, especially when he looked up and saw the bear trying to drag his grandson across the lawn, CBS News said.

Butler threw a metal bar at the bear's head, he told the newspaper.

The bear then released the boy, but came back and grabbed him a second time. A neighbor heard the boy's screams and ran over and chased the bear using a pipe and yelling, CBS News said.

Once inside the house, Bulter told the Republican-American the bear returned, came up the wheelchair ramp, and looked through a screen door.

The bear was shot by a short time later.

Butler and his wife, Christina Anderson, said the boy suffered a puncture wound to his thigh, bite marks on a foot and ankle, and claw marks on his back.

DEEP officials said if you see a bear in your yard or near you, go into a house, garage, or other structure. If the bear persistently approaches, go on the offensive—shout, wave your arms, and throw sticks or rocks.

