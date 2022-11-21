New Details: Area Man Killed In Crash Was Former Superintendent

A father who was killed in a crash in Westchester County while driving with his son was a former superintendent in the Hudson Valley.

Ronel Cook, age 51, of Newburgh, who died in Yonkers on Sunday, Nov. 20, was the superintendent of the Catskill Central School District in Greene County from July 2017 to July 2022, according to a post by the school district.

Cook died after his 2015 Nissan Altima veered off the Cross County Parkway and hit a wall at the Seminary Avenue overpass, according to the Westchester County Department of Public Safety.

He had been driving with his 18-year-old son, who is currently in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officials from the Catskill Central School District said that Cook's presence "touched every aspect of our school community."

Support will be available for students and staff members who are experiencing grief, school district officials said.

Police said that the reason for the crash is still being investigated.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.