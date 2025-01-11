New Date, Time Set For Use Of Explosives, Demolition Of Old Tappan Zee Bridge

The controlled demolition of the last east anchor span of the old Tappan Zee Bridge now has a new day after its initially announced date of Saturday, Jan. 12 was postponed due to expected windy weather.

The demolition will now take place on Tuesday, Jan. 15 at approximately 10 a.m.

During the controlled demolition period, State Police will stop New York State Thruway traffic (I-87/I-287) approaching the new Tappan Zee Bridge in both directions – between exits 11 (Nyack – South Nyack – US Route 9W) and 9 (Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow – Route 9) – at approximately 10 a.m. for at least 45 minutes.

Significant delays are expected and motorists should avoid the area and take alternate routes on the day of the activity, the New York State Thruway Authority said.

Crews will begin to close entrance ramps to the northbound/westbound Thruway at:

• Exit 9 (Tarrytown – Sleepy Hollow – Route 9)

• Route 119 in Elmsford

• Saw Mill Parkway (Exit 22)

Entrance ramps to the southbound/eastbound Thruway will also be closed at:

• Exit 10 (Nyack - South Nyack – US Route 9W)

• Exit 11 in Nyack (Nyack - South Nyack – US Route 9W)

State Police will reopen the ramps and release traffic after TZC has determined that the area is safe.

Those traveling in the vicinity of this operation should expect severe delays and plan accordingly, including seeking alternate routes, the New York State Highway Department said.

The closure had been set for 9:30 a.m. on Saturday with thousands of residents planning to view the demolition with parties or special events to watch history as the old span comes down.

"Tappan Zee Constructors has postponed Saturday’s controlled demolition of the old Tappan Zee Bridge’s east anchor span due to inclement weather," the company said late Thursday. "The sustained winds caused delays to the preparatory work of the planned demolition operation. We appreciate the patience of the local community, and once we have rescheduled the operation we will provide an update."

The weather forecast for Saturday morning calls for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 30 and Northwest wind around 5 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The same holds true for Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 31, and no mention of wind.

But during the time period for preparation on Friday, there were gusts as high as 25 mph.

The original rain date for the Saturday demolition was to be Sunday, Jan. 13.

The delay caused a huge problem for law enforcement and transportation officials, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard, who have an extensive plan in place to stop traffic, both by land and water and for rerouting and stopping traffic on the New York State Thruway.

