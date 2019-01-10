New Date Set For Use Of Explosives, Demolition Of Old Tappan Zee Bridge

The controlled demolition of the last east anchor span of the old Tappan Zee Bridge now has a new day after its initially announced date of Saturday, Jan. 12 was postponed due to expected windy weather.

The demolition will now take place on Tuesday, Jan. 15, the Piermont Police Department said. No specific time for the use of explosives has yet been announced.

Pedestrians will be allowed to walk on the pier in Piermont, police said.

The closure had been set for 9:30 a.m. on Saturday with thousands of residents planning to view the demolition with parties or special events to watch history as the old span comes down.

"Tappan Zee Constructors has postponed Saturday’s controlled demolition of the old Tappan Zee Bridge’s east anchor span due to inclement weather," the company said late Thursday. "The sustained winds caused delays to the preparatory work of the planned demolition operation. We appreciate the patience of the local community, and once we have rescheduled the operation we will provide an update."

The weather forecast for Saturday morning calls for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 30 and Northwest wind around 5 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The same holds true for Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 31, and no mention of wind.

But during the time period for preparation on Friday, there were gusts as high as 25 mph.

The original rain date for the Saturday demolition was to be Sunday, Jan. 13.

The delay caused a huge problem for law enforcement and transportation officials, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard, who have an extensive plan in place to stop traffic, both by land and water and for rerouting and stopping traffic on the New York State Thruway.

