New COVID-19 Rockland COVID-19 Cases, Sites Of Exposure ID'd

New cases of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as new sites of exposure have been identified in Rockland County.

There are now a total of 45 positive cases of COVID-19 are now being reported in the county, Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert announced late Wednesday, March 18.

That's an increase of 15 cases over the total of 30 reported just before midday on Wednesday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Sites For Potential Exposure

Anyone who visited the following locations in Rockland County may have been exposed to coronavirus (COVID-19) and must stay in quarantine until the end date listed for each location:

Ohr Chaim Synagogue

Located at 18-20 Forshay Road, Monsey

Potential Exposure date: Sunday, March 8

Quarantine must continue until Monday, March 23

First Church of Nyack

Located at 187 Main Street, Nyack

Potential Exposure date: Sunday, March 8

Quarantine must continue until Monday, March 23

L’Dor (adult care facility)

Located at 156 West Clarkstown Road, New City

Potential Exposure dates: Wednesday, March 11, Thursday, March 12, and Friday, March 13

Quarantine for 14 days from last exposure with the latest end date of Saturday, March 28

Karlin Stolin Synagogue

Located at 52 Main Street, Monsey

Potential Exposure date: Monday, March 16

Quarantine must continue until Tuesday, March 31

"COVID-19 is spreading quickly throughout the county and all residents are advised to stay home, including children and teens not in school," Day and Ruppert said in a statement. "Practice social distancing by keeping 6 feet away from other people.

" Stay home unless you must go to work, need medical care, or groceries. Consider using delivery services for supplies.

"Remember to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, don’t touch eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, and cover your cough with your sleeve or a tissue."

For quarantine information from the Rockland County Department of Health visit bit.ly/RCDOHQuarantineInfo .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.