New County In Hudson Valley Receives Major Disaster Declaration For Ida

A new Hudson Valley county will receive public disaster assistance after Tropical Depression Ida tore through the region with heavy rainfall and powerful winds in early September.

Dutchess County's application for public disaster assistance was approved after what the county said were weeks of gathering information about damages caused by the powerful storm, according to an announcement on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said the Ida caused damages to public facilities and municipalities totaling more than $2.5 million.

The declaration will allow the county to receive Public Assistance to help repair facilities and remove debris.

“This disaster declaration is good news for our local municipalities who sustained significant damage as it provides much-needed support and assistance to repair the more than $2.5 million worth of damage to public facilities throughout Dutchess County following Hurricane Ida," Molinaro said in a statement. "We will continue to press FEMA and the State for ‘Individual Assistance’ to aid the families and businesses who have also sustained significant damage and are struggling to recover."

