New Bear Sighting Reported In Hudson Valley

A new black bear sighting has just been reported in the region.

It comes from Northern Westchester where the bear was spotted in the Town of New Castle on the North County Trailway in the vicinity of Random Farms Drive, the New Castle Police Department said late Friday morning, April 29.

"The (New York State) Environmental Conservation advises that bears will only be encouraged to leave the area unless the bear creates a public disturbance, acts aggressively towards a human or a pet, attempts to enter a home, or is injured and cannot move freely to escape," the department noted.

"If a bear creates any problem, the New Castle Police will respond, and, if necessary, the NYDEC," the NCPD said.

The NYSDEC said that to avoid coming into contact with bears, homeowners should:

Keep garage doors and ground-floor windows closed;

Do not feed bears under any circumstances;

Keep garbage, pet food, and birdseed inside a shed, garage, or house, and remove bird feeders;

Move grills indoors or away from the home, and clean after each use;

Those with invisible fences for pets, use a leash in yards where the bears have been observed.

If a person encounters a black bear, they should back away slowly as opposed to running and not make any sudden movements.

However, if a person is feeling threatened by a bear, the DEC suggests they should lift their arms above their head and yell loudly at the bear while backing away.

“What’s important to remember, according to officials, is that black bears are a common part of the state wildlife and shouldn’t be feared — so long as you take precautions and act appropriately if you come across one."

