Nestlé Recalls Cookie Dough Product Due To Potential Presence Of Plastic Pieces

Nestlé USA issued a recall of a cookie dough product that may contain pieces of plastic.

The company announced the recall of ready-to-bake refrigerated NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The recall includes products that were produced between June and September of this year, Nestlé said.

According to the announcement, the recalled products were distributed in the continental United States and Puerto Rico.

"While no illnesses or injuries have been reported, we immediately took action out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue," the company said.

Consumers who purchased the recalled products should not prepare or consume them and should return them to the retailer for a refund or replacement, the company reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.