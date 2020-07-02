Neighbors' Reports Of Syringes In Street Lead To Seizure Of Drugs, Gun, Cash In Suffern Raid

Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
The home where the raid took place.
The home where the raid took place. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Street View

Complaints of constant coming and goings and syringes in the street led to the bust of a Suffern man for allegedly dealing drugs.

Aided with a no-knock warrant, Suffern Police, along with members of the Rockland Drug Task Force and Rockland SWAT team, raided the Prairie Avenue home of Gustavo Roche, around 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, said Suffern Police Chief Clarke Osborn.

The warrant was issued following a months-long investigation into narcotics activity at the home, Osborn said.

During a search of the premises, officers uncovered more than 60 grams of heroin and cocaine, numerous unidentified prescription pills, $57,000 in cash, brass knuckles, a switchblade knife and a loaded Glock 9mm handgun which was reported stolen last month in Rockland County, the chief said.

Suffern Police Chief Clarke Osborn speaking at a press conference following the bust.

Suffern Police Department

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Roche was a six-time convicted felon.

"These convictions were primarily for narcotics and weapons possession," he said.

Roche was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of stolen property.

Roche was then remanded to the Rockland County Jail due to his past felony convictions.

"As the investigation continues we anticipate additional criminal charges," Osborn said. "We want to take this time to sincerely thank DA Tom Walsh and his staff at the Drug Task Force for assisting us with this intense investigation."

