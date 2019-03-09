Contact Us
date 2019-03-09
News

Neighbors Help With Backyard Landing By Hot Air Balloon From Area

Cecilia Levine
The occupants were able to get over two houses before it came down in a large backyard.
The occupants were able to get over two houses before it came down in a large backyard. Photo Credit: File photo

Several neighbors ran outside to assist a hot air balloon that took off from Orange County and made an unexpected backyard landing.

Occupant Nindra Nadal of in Sussex County, New Jersey detailed the incident on Facebook saying the 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 landing was a safe one and thanked neighbors "who came out and assist and laugh and cheered with us for one of our most exciting times of our lives.

"Thanks to all those who lend us a helping hand in securing the balloon and made our day even more memorable."

The balloon departed from Warwick but it was unclear if it had gone off course or was trying to land at Sussex County Airport, the NJ Herald reported.

A resident sitting down for breakfast told the media outlet that the balloon appeared to have lost pressure and the riders inside were blowing hot air trying to get the torch going.

The occupants were able to get over two houses before it came down in a large backyard.

