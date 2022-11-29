Nearly $25K Raised For Family Of Hudson Valley Police Officer Who Died Suddenly

A fundraiser to support the family of a Northern Westchester police officer who died suddenly has already raised just under $25,000.

The GoFundMe was started on Sunday, Nov. 26, to help the family of Gregory Jones, an officer with the Peekskill Police Department originally from Middletown, who died on Thursday night, Nov. 24, at the age of 48, according to his obituary.

The fundraiser, titled, "Greg Jones, a father lost too soon," is meant to financially support his three young children, ages 7, 3, and 1, in the wake of Jones' death, according to the GoFundMe page.

"Greg loved his entire family more than words could describe; he worked hard every day to help provide for them. We hope to raise as much money as possible to help bridge the financial gap for Greg and Mary's young children caused by this recent tragedy," the GoFundMe page reads.

The ultimate goal of the fundraiser is to raise $26,500. So far, $24,690 had been raised as of Monday, Nov. 28.

All of the donations will be given to Jones' partner, Mary Greenan, for child-related expenses, according to the GoFundMe page.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.