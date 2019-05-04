Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Nearly 12 Million Pounds Of Tyson Chicken Strips Under Massive Recall

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Tyson fully cooked crispy chicken strips chicken breast strip with rib meat, one of the recalled products.
Tyson fully cooked crispy chicken strips chicken breast strip with rib meat, one of the recalled products. Photo Credit: Tyson

Tyson Foods is recalling approximately 11,829,517 million pounds of chicken strip products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Saturday, May 4.

The frozen, ready-to-eat items were produced on various dates from Oct. 1, 2018 through March 8, 2019 and have “Use By Dates” of Oct. 1, 2019 through March 7, 2020. This chart contains a list of the products subject to recall.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-7221” on the back of the product package.

The items were shipped to retail and Department of Defense locations nationwide, for institutional use nationwide and to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The problem was discovered when FSIS received two consumer complaints of extraneous material in the chicken strip products, according to the FSIS.

The FSIS said it's now aware of six complaints during the time frame involving similar pieces of metal with three alleging oral injury and noted that anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The FSIS said it's concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, the FSIS said.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at 1-866-886-8456.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.