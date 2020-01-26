Contact Us
News

NBA Legend Kobe Bryant, Daughter, Three Others Killed In Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant Photo Credit: Keith Allison via Wikimedia Commons

This story has been updated.

NBA legend and former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant was among five people, including his teenage daughter,  killed in a helicopter crash in southern California, authorities said.

The crash happened just northwest of downtown Los Angeles at about 11 a.m. Pacific Coast Time on Sunday, Jan. 26. The private chopper burst into flames after crashing amid foggy conditions in the hills over Calabasas. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Gianna Bryant, 13, one of four daughters of Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa, was also aboard the chopper. The identities of the three other victims have not been released.

The 41-year-old Bryant played in the NBA for 20 years, all as a Laker.

He won two gold medals for Team USA and is the NBA's fourth-leading all-time scorer.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

