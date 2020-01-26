NBA Legend Kobe Bryant, Daughter Among Nine Killed In Helicopter Crash

This story has been updated.

NBA legend and former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant was among nine people, including his teenage daughter, killed in a helicopter crash in southern California, authorities said.

The crash happened just northwest of downtown Los Angeles at about 9:45 a.m. Pacific time on Sunday, Jan. 26. The private chopper burst into flames after crashing amid foggy conditions in the hills over Calabasas. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Initial reports had listed the number of casualties as five. In an afternoon press conference, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office confirmed the number of fatalities as nine.

Gianna Bryant, 13, one of four daughters of Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa, was also aboard the chopper. The identities of the other victims have not been released.

The 41-year-old Bryant, who went straight to the NBA from high school in 1996 at age 18 (then the youngest ever), played in the league for 20 years, all as a Laker. During that time, the Lakers won five NBA championships.

He won two gold medals for Team USA and is the NBA's fourth-leading all-time scorer.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

