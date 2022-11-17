National Historic Landmark In Hudson Valley Reopens After $20M Renovation Project

After a $20 million restoration effort, a National Historic Landmark in Westchester County has reopened to the public.

The Philipse Manor Hall State Historic Site, located in Yonkers at 29 Warburton Ave., is now open following an extensive renovation of the building and grounds, as well as the addition of new exhibits, according to an announcement by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The improvement project consisted of architectural restorations, as well as the addition of accessibility features such as a new discreet rear addition that holds new bathrooms and an elevator, according to Hochul's office.

Additionally, the new exhibits are designed to be accessible to multilingual speakers, those with hearing and visual impairments, and visitors who use wheelchairs and walkers, officials said.

The site's new permanent, interactive exhibits focus on the history of the Phillipse family, the indigenous people who once owned the Phillipse land, as well as the enslaved Africans who allowed the family to prosper during the era before the Revolutionary War, according to Hochul.

"Philipse Manor Hall provides a unique window into early Colonial-era life in New York and lends itself to telling the first chapters of the nation's path to independence. The people who lived, worked and traded at the Philipse family home in the 18th century had a tremendous impact on shaping the lower-Hudson Valley. This renovation of Philipse Manor Hall reflects New York State's strong commitment to preserving our shared heritage - illuminating the full spectrum of our state's diverse culture and history," Hochul said of the project.

Another future exhibit at the museum that is currently in the works will focus on the life of rapper DMX, who died in 2021. The exhibit will open later in 2022, officials said.

