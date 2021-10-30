Music Manager Sentenced For Stealing Thousands From Hudson Valley Rock Band

A music manager who took advantage of a Hudson Valley band to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars will spend time behind bars for stealing from his clients, authorities announced.

Richard Clair, Jr., age 52, a resident of Ohio and former manager of the Orange County-based band “The Racer,” has been sentenced to one year in jail for stealing $50,000 from them while falsely claiming that he was promoting an album and concert tour.

Instead, Clair used the band’s funds to subsidize his own personal expenses, which included groceries, fast food purchases, and over $8,500 in cash withdrawals, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James.

When confronted by the band, Clair forged documents detailing a contract to make it appear as though he had obtained a record deal for the band.

Despite trying to dupe the band, James said that a State Police forensic audit established that Clair, instead, deposited the band’s money into a personal bank account and then spent it entirely on personal expenditures over the next several months.

Clair spent more than $13,000 at grocery stores, over $8,500 on cash withdrawals, and thousands of dollars on fast food, coffee, and other retailers.

By August 2016, the band’s money had been completely exhausted, and Clair’s personal bank account was overdrawn.

When Clair failed to produce the record deal he had said was imminent, the band grew suspicious and began demanding its money back.

In response, in. 2016, Clair deceitfully told the band that he had entered into a deal on their behalf with a record label based in Oregon.

Clair never produced a signed agreement, and, ultimately, the band demanded that he terminate any agreement he had in place and return the money, James said.

Clair then mailed the band a fake dissolution agreement, purporting to be signed by the Oregon record label.

“Richard Clair’s theft and dishonest money management left the band ‘The Racer’ with nothing but broken dreams and an empty bank account,” James said. “Instead of delivering on a promised record deal, Clair worked hard for the money he stole — lying, forging, and committing crimes that left the musical trio penniless.

“Today’s sentencing not only ensures Clair will be put behind bars, but that he no longer has the ability to leave another band behind in the dust.”

Last October, Clair pleaded guilty to third-degree grand larceny and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

“This individual concocted a devious scheme to defraud these trusting band members out of thousands of dollars,” New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen stated. "The conviction of this individual sends a strong message that those who scam innocent victims will be held accountable for their crimes and brought to justice.”

