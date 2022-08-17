'Murdered By A Man He Sought To Help': Killer Sentenced In Stabbing Of NY Church Deacon

Patrick Logsdon knew the man who stabbed him with a kitchen knife more than 20 times, ultimately taking his life.

The 68-year-old Catholic deacon on Long Island was running a transitional home in Nassau County, on East Roosevelt Avenue in Roosevelt, when he was murdered by a resident in November 2017, the Nassau County DA’s Office said.

His killer, 51-year-old Andre Patton, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday, Aug. 17, two months after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors said Patton was staying at Anthony House, a transitional home primarily for homeless men with criminal histories who were recently released from prison.

At around 10 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2017, Patton repeatedly stabbed Logsdon before fleeing. Medics pronounced Logsdon dead at the scene.

Patton was on the run for nearly six months before he was finally captured in Tennessee in May 2018.

Police linked him to Logsdon’s killing after he was arrested for assault and finger printed, authorities said.

At the time of the killing, Patton had just been released from a 30-day jail sentence for assault and was in a rehabilitation program, possibly for anger management, Nassau County Police said.

Detectives believe the two got into an altercation when Logsdon questioned Patton about his progress in the program.

Patton, who is originally from Ohio, has prior convictions for aggravated robbery and kidnapping in 1989, according to police.

“Deacon Logsdon dedicated his life to second chances, giving homeless, formerly incarcerated men the opportunity to get their lives back on track through his charitable work,” Nassau County DA Anne Donnelly said.

“Tragically, the deacon was murdered by a man he sought to help. Through the exceptional work of our police and prosecutors, Patton will now pay for his unspeakable crime.

“Our thoughts remain with the deacon’s family, friends, and the countless individuals he affected through his service.”

