Murder Mystery: New Info Emerges In Case Of NY Mom Of Two Found Dead In Duffel Bag

Police have no suspects in the murder of a New York mother of two whose body was found stuffed in a duffel bag about a half-mile from her home near a popular walking path in a residential neighborhood.

The body of Orsolya Gaal, age 51, was found around 8 a.m., Saturday, April 16, in Forest Hills, Queens, by two walkers in the area after a blood trail led to her home at 72-24 Juno St., said the NYPD on Monday, April 18.

Now the family -- a father, and two teenage sons -- is living in terror after the killer reportedly texted Gaal's husband, Howard Klein, using her phone after the crime saying it was revenge for her sending him to jail years ago and "your whole family is next," the Daily Mail reported.

It is unclear what incident in the past the person was referring to in the text message.

The couple's 13-year-old son, Leo, who is thought to have been in the house at the time of the crime, was questioned by police and released.

Klein, an equities advisor, and the couple's oldest son Jamie were out of town visiting colleges when the murder occurred in the basement of the family's upscale, Tudor-style home, the Daily Mail said.

Contacted by the New York Post after the grisly discovery, Klein told the newspaper: “(My son) Leo is safe. Thank God (my son) is safe,” he said.

“There are concerns about our safety,” Klein claimed. “Our lives are at risk.”

He did not elaborate to the newspaper on why he felt they were at risk.

Gaal reportedly told her youngest son she was going out with friends on Friday, April 15.

"She knew the people she was out with," police sources told the Daily Mail. "We're talking to them. We also have to figure out, did she meet some mysterious stranger along the way?"

Her husband's LinkedIn account identifies him as the founder of RK Equity, and as a trader of lithium, a metal used to power electronics.

He attended Hewlett High School in Nassau County on Long Island, LinkedIn says.

The NYPD says at this time they have no suspect in the case and no arrests have been made.

