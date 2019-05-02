Contact Us
Multiple Reports Of Injuries Prompt Starbucks To Recall 230K French Presses

Zak Failla
Bodum product being recalled by Starbucks.
Bodum product being recalled by Starbucks. Photo Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Starbucks is recalling more than 230,000 Bodium French coffee presses nationwide after several consumers suffered lacerations when knobs on the top of the press broke off.

The plunger knobs on Bodium + Starbucks Recycled Coffee Presses “can break and expose the metal rob, posing a laceration hazard,” according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Eight people in America and one in Canada have reported the knob breaking off, resulting in injuries, Starbucks noted when announcing the recall on Wednesday, May 1. The recalled items were sold between November 2016 and January of this year with the product number 011063549.

In a statement, Starbucks said that people should immediately stop using the press and call for instructions on how to receive a store credit refund. They added customers will not be able to return the coffee press in stores.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said that Starbucks can be reached toll-free at 888-843-0245 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.starbucks.com by clicking on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page and then select “Starbucks” under Recall Information for more information.

