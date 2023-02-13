Multiple Coyote Sightings In Hudson Valley: How To Reduce Chances Of Encounters

As the number of coyote sightings in Northern Westchester rises, officials are giving tips on how to interact with the animals to prevent more encounters.

The information was put out by Croton-on-Hudson village officials on Monday, Feb. 13 after multiple sightings were reported in the area over a period of several weeks.

Coyotes have also been seen elsewhere in the Hudson Valley as of late, including in Poughkeepsie, where a student at Marist College was believed to have been bitten by one of the animals.

In order to avoid conflicts with coyotes, officials gave the following tips:

Do not feed the animals;

Do not leave garbage outside, as it might attract coyotes and increase the risk to people and pets;

Do not feed pets outside;

Make sure wildlife cannot access your garbage or compost piles;

Put away your birdseed, as it can attract birds or rodents which coyotes prey on;

Do not allow a coyote to approach you or your pet;

When you see a coyote, raise your arms and try to appear big. Making loud noises, waving your arms, and throwing sticks and stones are also effective when they linger;

Teach children to appreciate the animals from a safe distance;

Do not allow pets to roam free, and supervise them to keep them safe;

Put a fence around your yard, preferably more than four feet tall and six inches below ground level;

Remove tall brush and grass from around your home, as the animals may hide in it.

Coyotes can be found in both rural and urban areas, but they usually avoid contact with people. However, they may lose their fear of humans if they learn to associate them with food sources such as garbage or pet food, Croton-on-Hudson officials added.

If a coyote is acting boldly and showing a lack of fear towards humans, or is seen repeatedly during the day near homes, people should contact their regional Department of Environmental Conservation Office.

