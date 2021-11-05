Multiple Bomb Threats Reported At Yale Campus

Several buildings at Yale University in New Haven were evacuated after multiple bomb threats were reported on campus, officials announced.

An alert sent out by the school said that the university has received calls about bombs being placed in multiple buildings on its New Haven campus.

University Theatre, Jonathan Edwards College, the Yale Art Gallery, Vanderbilt Hall, Bingham Hall, Welch Hall, and Grace Hopper were all evacuated at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, and people have been advised to avoid those areas.

Old Campus was temporarily blocked off to traffic and pedestrians as the threats were investigated.

According to reports, police received the call on Friday with the caller saying that dozens of bombs had been placed around campus.

The threats remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

