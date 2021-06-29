Multiple Arrests Made For Fatal Fire At Rockland Adult Home

Several people have been arrested in connection with a fire at a home for adults that resulted in the deaths of two people, including a volunteer firefighter in the Hudson Valley.

Those arrested in connection with the Tuesday, March 23 fire in Rockland County at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults, in Spring Valley, reportedly include a village building inspector, according to news reports.

The victims were a 79-year-old resident and Spring Valley volunteer firefighter Jared Lloyd.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, to announce the arrests and lay out an update on the investigation.

The announcement of the arrests and the press conference follows a three-month investigation into the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

