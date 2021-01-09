MTA Worker From Hudson Valley Suspended For Allegedly Calling In Sick To Attend Capitol Riots

A Metro-North worker who lives and works in the Hudson Valley who allegedly called in sick to be part of the pro-Trump riots at the United States Capitol has been suspended.

The worker, Dutchess County resident Will Pepe, age 31, of Beacon, works as a laborer at Metro-North’s rail yard in Putnam County, in Brewster, as first reported by the New York Post.

Ken Lovett, senior adviser to MTA chairman and CEO, said the suspension is effective immediately without pay and that Pepe "will be disciplined in accordance with his collective bargaining agreement pending an investigation."

A photo released by DC Police (above) on Thursday, Jan. 7 said the man shown, later identified as Pepe, was wanted for "for unlawful entry offenses that occurred yesterday on US Capitol grounds."

"This alleged conduct is abhorrent and goes against the values of MNR, NY, and the nation," Lovett added.

