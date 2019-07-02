MTA Will Increase Service For July 4th Holiday

Still trying to figure out your travel plans for the Fourth of July? You may be able to take advantage of these additional services offered by the MTA.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) officials have announced a plan to offer extra rail services on Wednesday, July 3 in order to to help customers travel to Fourth of July holiday activities.

On Thursday, July 4, the MTA’s railroads, subways and buses will operate on weekend schedules.

The eight additional Long Island Rail Road early afternoon services will depart Penn Station starting at 2:08 p.m. This service includes three extra trains on the Babylon Branch, one extra train on the Far Rockaway Branch, three on the Port Jefferson Branch and one extra on the Port Washington Branch.

The Metro-North Railroad will include 13 extra “getaway” departures from Grand Central Terminal between 1 p.m. and 4:11 p.m. It will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thursday, July 4, and Grand Central North will be closed.

The Hudson Line connecting services (the Hudson Rail Link, the Haverstraw-Ossining ferry and the Newburgh-Beacon ferry) will not operate on Thursday, July 4, MTA officials say.

Information about the holiday schedule is available at www.mta.info . Users can also sign up to receive alerts at MyMTAAlerts.com .

