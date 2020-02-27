MTA Issues Update On Precautions Against Coronavirus

The MTA is taking precautions to prevent the spread of the increasing threat of coronavirus.

“While there is no confirmed case in New York, the MTA has already taken a number of steps to provide information about the novel coronavirus to our employees and our eight million daily customers across NYC Transit, Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road,” the organization stated.

A total of 81,109 cases have been confirmed globally. Of those cases, 78,191 cases have been confirmed in China, with 2,918 outside China, the World Health Organization announced. The risk assessment remains “very high” in China, and “high” globally.

In response to the outbreak of the virus, the MTA has deployed guidance in English, Chinese, Spanish, Russian and Korean across the system on 3,600 subway screens, 2,000 bus screens and at 84 subway station street entrances.

The same messaging is also being deployed across MTA railroads. Extended hours are also being offered for employees to receive free flu shots at any MTA Medical Assessment Center.

“The MTA has protocols in place for any emergency scenario, from a public health crisis to an extreme weather event,” Patrick Warren, MTA Chief Safety Officer, said. “We are regularly monitoring the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus with the utmost seriousness at the direction of federal and state health authorities.”

The MTA is "MTA is urging customers and employees to follow recommendations from the CDC:"

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands;

Avoid close contact with people who are sick;

Stay home when you are sick;

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash;

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;

Individuals who are experiencing symptoms and may have traveled to areas of concern or have been in contact with somebody who has traveled to these areas should call ahead to their healthcare provider before presenting for treatment.

