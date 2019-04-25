Motorists, Troopers Team Up To Rescue Loose Beagle On I-84, Closing Down Roadway

Drivers and police banded together to save a beagle named Lupe when he was found wandering on I-84 in Danbury.

The incident took place on Friday, April 19, during rush hour when drivers saw Lupe on the highway, Connecticut State Police said.

"The dog was hit by a vehicle, but did not have any serious injuries," said Trooper Christopher Costella of Troop A, Southbury.

Motorists, worried that Lupe might get run over again, took it upon themselves to use their vehicles to shut down the highway until state police could arrive and help rescue him.

Troopers cover Lupe's head so he wasn't afraid.

One of the K-9 officers was able to use her gear to capture Lupe and get him into a crate, and with the help of the Danbury Animal Control to the Plumtrees Animal Hospital, Costella said.

“They actually had the highway shut down when she got there, they actually had the dog corralled, so a bunch of good Samaritans did help out, which is amazing, Costella added.

Lupe had been reported missing the night before and was reunited with owner, he said.

Police did suggest, that motorist should not try to stop traffic and to call 911 instead.

