Motorcyclist Airlifted To Hospital After Two-Vehicle Crash In Area, Police Say

A motorcyclist was airlifted to an area hospital following a two-vehicle crash in the area.

The crash took place in Orange County on Monday, Feb. 3 in the City of Newburgh at Broadway and Mill Street.

Upon arrival, Newburgh officers found the motorcycle and its driver in the roadway, said City of Newburgh Police Det. Lt. Joseph Burns.

The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital before being flown to Westchester Medical, Burns said.

The driver of the motor vehicle did not seek medical attention at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

