Mother Who Allegedly Hid Girl Under Steps In Area Appears In Court

An area woman who was arrested for allegedly hiding her 6-year-old daughter for two years under a staircase has pleaded not guilty to the crime.

Ulster County resident Kimberly Cooper Shultis, who was arrested on Monday, Feb. 14, after police found Paislee Shultis, age 6, in a Saugerties home, reaffirmed her not-guilty plea during a brief court appearance on Wednesday, March 2.

During the hearing, the district attorney's office said there's been no grand jury action or additional charges pending.

Shultis was arrested along with her husband Kirk Shultis Jr., age 32, of Saugerties, and his father Kirk Shultis Sr., after police, armed with a search warrant, found Paislee Shultis, who was 4-years-old when she was taken from her legal guardian, under the staircase in a dark, wet, makeshift space.

Shultis faces charges for interfering with custody and endangering the welfare of a child.

Paislee, who missed two years of school, was not physically abused, police said.

Kirk Shultis and his father are set to appear in court on Wednesday. April 27.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

