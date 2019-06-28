Contact Us
News

Mother Located After Toddler Found Walking Alone Near Train Tracks In Area

Zak Failla
Amanda Light has been located.
Amanda Light has been located. Photo Credit: Wallkill OEM

After a massive search, the mother of a toddler found walking alone near train tracks in the area was located, police said.

A search was launched in Orange County at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, when a 3-year-old child was found wandering and crying at approximately 1 p.m. along railroad tracks on Maples Road in Wallkill, prompting an extensive search for her mother.

Police responded to the scene, and with the assistance of helicopters and ATVs, managed to locate the mother, 29-year-old Amanda Light, who was found shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the woods behind a residence on Route 17M.

Several local fire departments, state forest rangers, area police, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office worked in locating Light, who was taken to the Orange Regional Medical Center for evaluation. Light’s condition was not immediately available on Friday morning, June 28.

According to police, the child suffered sunburn and was evaluated by paramedics before being taken into the custody of her grandmother.

It’s unclear how the mother and child became separated.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

