Mother Bear Illegally Shot, Killed In Hudson Valley, DEC Says

A man from the region was ticketed after allegedly illegally shooting and killing a bear in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Ulster County in the town of Rochester in October, said the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

According to a report from DEC, two department officers received reports that someone had illegally killed a bear. The complainant said a local hunter shot the female bear with a bow and then, with two accomplices, tracked the animal into the woods and killed it with a shotgun.

The hunter posted several pictures of himself and the two accomplices with the bear and shotgun on social media, DEC said.

The caller indicated the same bear was seen in the area with its cubs eating out of trash dumpsters on the property.

The officers tracked down and interviewed the hunter who admitted to shooting the bear as it was feeding on trash and confirmed he and his accomplices had killed it, DEC said.

DEC said the officers seized the bear's hide and meat and issued the hunter several tickets for unlawful take of a black bear, hunting with the aid of a pre-established bait pile, and possessing a firearm during the special archery season.

The officers also tracked down and charged one accomplice and ticketed him for hunting with a revoked license and possessing a firearm afield during the special archery season, DEC added.

Charges are pending against the third accomplice.

The case is due to be heard in the town of Rochester Court in November.

