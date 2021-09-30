More Than 500K Hyundai, Kia Vehicles Being Recalled For Backward Turn Signals

Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 550,000 vehicles in the US that may have turn signals that flash in the opposite direction of what the driver intended.

The recall includes some Hyundai Sonata models between 2015 and 2017; Hyundai Sonata gas-electric hybrids produced in 2016 and 2017; and Kia Sedona minivan models between 2015 and 2017.

According to the automakers, the problem is caused by software in a junction box that is improperly interpreting the signals being made by the driver.

“The Smart Junction Box (SJB) in the subject vehicles interprets the signal from the multifunction switch to determine the intended turn signal direction,” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

“The SJB software logic may not properly interpret the signals received from the multifunction switch in certain circumstances.

“As a result, the turn signal may intermittently activate in the opposite direction of what was intended by the driver, thereby increasing the risk of a crash.”

NHTSA first contacted Kia over potential turn-signal malfunctions in May, which led to an investigation by Kia into the matter.

Anyone with recalled vehicles can have the software replaced for free. Hyundai announced it will be notifying customers impacted by the recall on Tuesday, Nov. 19, while Kia owners will be alerted on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

According to the NHYSA, there have been no reports of accidents or injuries related to recall conditions. Owners who believe they’ve been in an accident caused by the defective turn signal may be eligible to have repairs reimbursed.

