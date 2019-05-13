More Than 100 Assisting In Search For Missing Rockland Teen

More than one hundred have turned out to help search for a missing teen who was last seen in the area on Friday, May 10.

Peter Ereifej, 18, of New City, was reported missing by his mother on Friday, May 10. Peter was last seen walking from his residence in New City in Rockland County, wearing a long-sleeved white shirt, black shorts, and black sneakers.

Since then, there has been no word or sight of the teen.

The Clarkstown Police Department and the New York State Park Police Department have begun a search of the Rockland Lake State Park area, said Clarkstown Police spokesman Det. Peter Walker.

The volunteers have come to the park to assist in the search. They are from Active International, a Pearl River-based company. It is the company that Ereifej’s mother works for, Walker said.

Due to bad weather, police helicopters and drones were not able to launch to assist in the search, he added.

"We request that no one just join the search unless you have checked in with the Park Rangers at Rockland Lake, Walker added.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Clarkstown Police Department at 845-639-5800.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.