Money Launderer From Area Had Thousands Stashed In Car Box, Prosecutors Say

An accused money launderer from Westchester was busted in New Jersey with $11,691 in dirty cash stashed in a secret compartment of his car, authorities said.

Yonkers resident Pascual Ciriaco, age 49, who’s married and unemployed, was taken into custody following the stop in Teaneck, NJ by Narcotic Task Force detectives who’d been tipped off that he was “transporting bulk amounts of currency,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Ciriaco had stashed the cash in an “electronically operated aftermarket hidden compartment” in his vehicle, the prosecutor said.

Detectives charged him with money laundering and he was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.