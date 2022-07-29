Mom Accused Of Killing 3 Kids Had Been Cited For Providing Illegal Day Care In Connecticut

The Connecticut mother who allegedly killed her three children before hanging herself was recently cited twice by the state for providing illegal daycare services.

The apparent triple murder-suicide in Fairfield County happened on Wednesday, July 27 in Danbury, on Whaley Street.

The children, Junior Panjon, age 12, Joselyn Panjon, age 10, and Jonael Panjon, age 5, were found by police after the department received a request for a welfare check from a distraught and crying person, said Det. Capt. Mark Williams.

According to Williams, the three all appear to have died by strangulation at the hands of their mother, Sonia Loja, age 36.

Loja's suspected cause of death is asphyxia by hanging, Williams said.

Loja had recently been cited twice by the state Office of Early Childhood, according to Maggie Adair, director of government and community relations.

According to Adair, on Wednesday, May 31, the office received an anonymous complaint that child care was being provided at 10 Whaley St., Danbury.

Then, on Friday, June 2, "OEC staff visited the home and substantiated that illegal care was being provided by Ms. Loja," she said.

Loja was issued a Notice of Illegal Child Care Operation, Adair said.

On Tuesday, June 6, another visit was conducted to verify illegal care had ceased. She added that the provider claimed the children in care on that day were relatives.

"Additional investigation steps followed in an effort to verify whether the children were relatives."

On Thursday, June 29 "another visit to the home was conducted, and Ms. Loja was found to be providing illegal care once again and the attached Demand to Cease was issued," she said.

On Friday, June 30, during an onsite visit, it was confirmed that Ms. Loja was following the directives of the Demand to Cease and had ceased providing illegal child care, Adair said.

But neighbor Elvis Espinal told the New York Post that Loja was still watching children and had allegedly called parents on the day of the apparent triple murder-suicide, telling them not to drop off children.

The children and Loja were discovered after Pedro Panjon, the father and husband, called Danbury Police to request a welfare check when he could not get in touch with his wife, the Post reported.

He then went home and discovered the children and came back outside and fainted on the grass, the Post said.

Neighbors told the newspaper the family was very friendly and always held family gatherings and parties.

Detectives, who say the case is active, are currently awaiting official autopsy reports, said Capt. Williams.

On Thursday, the husband posted a large black ribbon on his Facebook page and a Spanish phrase that translates to “Rest in peace, now you are in a better place with God.”

