'Modern Family' Actress Rescues NJ Woman During Fainting Spell On Vacation

Minnie John knew the voice talking to her sounded familiar. And when she opened her eyes, the face looked familiar, too.

The New Jersey mom was hiking in Arches National Park on Monday, Aug. 2, and fainted. She couldn't quite figure out how she knew the woman standing over her, or what had happened

John would soon come to learn that she was rescued by "Modern Family" actress Julia Bowen, and her sister Annie, a doctor.

John, of Oradell, in northern Bergen County, detailed the ordeal on Facebook, calling Bowen and her sister "heroes."

PART THREE: I made it to the top but could not go any further. I was light-headed, felt like I was going to faint so... Posted by Minnie John on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

It was around 7 p.m. that day and John was feeling lightheaded and faint, so she sat on a rock and insisted her husband and son keep climbing.

"All I remember is sitting there with my head in my hands secure on the rock," she said. "Next thing I hear someone with a familiar voice kept asking me questions.

"I wondered if i might be watching tv. My eyes were closed and they said I will be fine and they were cleaning my face and bandaging me up. I heard that familiar voice saying I am going to be ok, a doctor is cleaning me up.

"After so many more questions and sticking gooey things in my mouth, giving me electrolytes, they lifted me up as I opened my eyes and set me back on that rock, that face looked so familiar again and I asked her again if I knew her or was she famous and the doctor said yes."

As John's eyes opened more, she asked the two women helping her if one was famous.

Bowen smiled, took her hair tie off, and shook out her hair. John couldn't figure it out.

That's when Bowen looked at her and said, "Modern Family."

Bowen's sister, Annie, was a doctor, and they explained to John that the guide with them saw her fall forward on her face. Her glasses broke her fall and hit the rock, shattering and scraping areas on her face.

Thanks to Bowen and her sister Annie, John was all cleaned up.

"They used my phone in my purse to call Brandon. It was a 20-minute trek to them," she wrote.

John went to the hospital later that night where she found out she had a fractured nose and needed five stitches.

She says Bowen and Annie are her heroes, though.

"I also now have joined my husband and son Erick in my family as those who fractured noses," John said.

"Daredevil or dumb as can be, I still consider this trek up the mountain as one of my proudest achievements in my life. Sometimes you need to take those chances in life to live to experience heights and depths."

