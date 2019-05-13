Missing Rockland Teen Found Dead

Update

The teen who went missing in the area late last week has been found dead.

The Clarkstown Police Department said at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 13, that it "regretfully reports that Peter Ereifej, 18, of New City, has been located deceased at Hook Mountain State Park located in Congers."

Ereifej had been missing since Friday, May 10. He was reported missing by his mother, who stated that he had a past issues with depression, police said.

The cause of his death is under investigation and will be handled by the New York State Park Police, due to the incident taking place in its jurisdiction, Clarkstown Police said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Original Report, Saturday, May 11:

A teen has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Peter Ereifej, 18, was reported missing by his mother on Friday, May 10. Peter was last seen walking from his residence in New City in Rockland County, wearing a long-sleeved white shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Clarkstown Police Department at 845-639-5800.

