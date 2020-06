A 17-year-old boy who went missing last week has been located in Westchester County.

Santino Crosson, who lives with his parents in Randolph, New Jersey, was found unharmed by New York State Police in Tarrytown, on Saturday, June 13, authorities said.

Santino had last been seen Thursday morning, June 11 in Morris Plains and later that day at the Whole Foods Market in Union Square, New York City.

